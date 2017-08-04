Antioch Council approves 58-unit, in-fill apartment project

By Allen Payton

During their July 25 council meeting, three members of the council who were in attendance approved the 58-unit Almond Knolls multifamily residential housing project located on Worrell Road near the intersection of Lone Tree Way.

Community Development Director Forrest Ebbs offered a brief introduction to the project.

“This is an interesting example of an in-fill project. We get a lot of requests and interest in these lots,” he stated. “It’s encouraging whenever we receive those inquiries because there are a lot of gaps in our city. To accommodate some of our housing demand within our developed environment and to take some of the blight that can happen with some of these empty lots off.”

The project will be gated and on a 2.9 acre, vacant parcel. It includes five, two- to three-story apartment buildings surrounded by a looped, private drive aisle.

It also includes 58 covered vehicle spaces, 30 uncovered spaces and 12 uncovered visitor parking spaces.

The complex will have multiple open space areas, and a recreation area with a picnic area, fire pit and bocce ball court. It also allows for conversion to condominiums for possible sale in the future.



The council voted 3-0 to approve the project, with Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe and Council Member Monica Wilson absent.



Almond Knolls Illustrative Site Plan





Almond Knolls artist rendering

