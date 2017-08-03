Antioch teen qualifies for state track and field meet in high jump, ties for fifth

By Allen Payton

Antioch teen, Daylon Hicks, who at the time was a sophomore at Clayton Valley Charter School in Concord, qualified for the 2017 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state championship track and field meet in men’s high jump. The meet was held on Saturday, June 3, at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on the Buchanan High School campus, in Clovis, CA.

Hicks was the only sophomore among the top five jumpers who placed. He tied for 5th place with a jump of 6’5”.

Hicks reached his personal best of 6’6” at Stanford University’s Invitational Track Meet for high school and college students on April 1, 2017. He accomplished that after coming off a severe laceration to his right foot and big toe area, three weeks earlier.

Hicks is a scholar athlete who does will in both academics and sports. In addition to competing in the high jump, he also plays football and basketball at Clayton Valley Charter.



Share this:



Dylan Hicks CIF high jump 1

