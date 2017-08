Adopt a pet, today for just $25 at Antioch Animal Services at 300 L Street, corner of W. 2nd Street next to the Antioch Police Facility in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown or call (925) 779-6989. Visit them online at www.ci.antioch.ca.us/CityGov/Police/AntiochAnimalSvcs. They’re open Mon-Thurs and Sat 10-5.



Share this:



Antioch Animal Services 08-17