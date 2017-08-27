Brentwood man dies in motorcycle accident on Antioch freeway Saturday night

Fellow motorcyclists leave scene before CHP arrives

Saturday night, August 26, 2017 at about 8:28 pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a traffic collision on the southbound lanes of SR-160 at the Wilbur Avenue on-ramp. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, the male rider of the motorcycle had been ejected into the lanes of traffic on SR-160 and hit by another vehicle. The male rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The southbound lanes of SR-160 were closed for approximately two hours for the collision investigation while traffic was diverted to the Wilbur Avenue off-ramp.

In the initial investigation and with the help of several witnesses, it appears that the solo male driver of the motorcycle (a 54-year-old male from Brentwood) was traveling on the Wilbur Avenue on-ramp and entering southbound SR-160 with several other motorcyclists. It appears the male rider drove over the gore point on the on-ramp to enter SR-160 and collided with the curb, subsequently ejecting him from his motorcycle. He was catapulted into the lanes of southbound traffic where he was struck by another vehicle, while his motorcycle continued into the lanes of traffic as well and was also struck by another vehicle. The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other vehicles that were involved in this collision stopped and remained at the scene. But the reported other motorcyclists riding with the 54-year-old man left the scene prior to CHP and emergency personnel arrival and have not been located.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision but it’s still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it on Wilbur Avenue, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980, and Investigating Officer T. Johnson.



