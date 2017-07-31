In Memoriam: Antioch resident Dale Staley

Dale Staley was born in Chicago on September 22, 1953. In Castro Valley, on July 16, 2017 at approximately 10:30 am, he went home to the Lord.

Dale died far too young at only 63 years old. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, his children, Patrick and Jennifer, his dog William, and his brother Timothy.

Dale was born in Chicago but soon moved to Dallas where he spent most of his youth. He attended college at UGA (Univ. of Georgia, Athens). It was during his college years that he would begin his lifelong love affair with photography. A hobby which endured throughout his life. He also deepened and developed his love of astronomy and astrophysics while in college.

After college, he returned to Chicago where he met his wife, Sheryl. They moved to Memphis, TN where their daughter was born. Soon after they moved to Dun Woody, GA. A few years later they moved to CA, where their son was born. Ultimately, they moved to Antioch, CA in 1995 and have lived there since.

Dale was a man who loved life and loved to explore all that it had to offer. He rarely passed up the opportunity to learn something new when given the chance, a trait he passed on to his children. He also instilled in them the desire to fearlessly pursue what they were passionate about and to be willing to take risks in life.

He also loved God and Christ and it is through them that he expressed another great love and passion of his, working with youth. He took great joy in working with students at both Church on the Rock and First Family Church, both in Antioch, CA. He especially enjoyed working with the Middle School group and found great joy helping students and encouraging them throughout the years.

Over the years he has lived a full life and served as an inspiration and encouragement to many. Dale’s spirit lives on in the many lives he has touched and lessons he has shared with his students, friends, and family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00-3:00 p.m. at First Family Church at 3195 Contra Loma Blvd. in Antioch, CA followed by a potluck reception and celebration of Dale’s life.



Share this:



Dad Obit

