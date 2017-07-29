Antioch High’s new cafeteria is under construction

Antioch High’s modernization and renovation continues. Construction of the new cafeteria (where the original office was located) and the 1100 wing (former library and classrooms) is in progress.

The 1100 wing (the back of the school) is being transformed into a state-of-the-art Media Technology Center, and on target for a fall reveal. The area will feature green screen audio/video capability and modern technology classrooms.

In addition to a spacious cafeteria, this area (right before the 400 hall) will sport a wide open quad area with lush landscape. It is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2018. The last phase of our Measure B Bond update includes the aquatic swim center, and updating the final three hallways and classrooms in the 300, 400 and 500 wings.



AHS new cafeteria rendering





New AHS cafeteria under construction

