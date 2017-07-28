Deer Valley, Dozier Libbey High schools named 2016 California Honor Roll Schools

Proud to announce that the Educational Results Partnership has named Deer Valley High School and Dozier-Libbey Medical High School as Star Honor Roll Schools. This distinction was given to 21 of the 287 schools in Contra Costa County.

Through the Honor Roll School program, the Educational Results Partnership identifies and recognizes higher performing schools in the state, particularly higher poverty schools that are closing achievement gaps and those with a focus on STEM proficiency. The Star Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in the state using only student achievement outcomes as the criteria and is a growing resource for all schools to learn about best practices that increase student achievement.

The Educational Results Partnership utilizes data from the largest longitudinally-linked, actionable school data system in the country. http://www.edresults.org/



2016 Honor Roll STEM logo

