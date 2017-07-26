Antioch Mayor Wright to face off against other Contra Costa mayors in Healthy Cookoff Challenge Thursday

WHAT: Watch Antioch Mayor Sean Wright and other mayors from across the county scramble to serve the finest plate of healthy, locally grown food at the 9th annual Contra Costa County Mayors’ Healthy Cookoff Challenge. City representatives are each paired with a chef and a sous chef from Mt. Diablo Unified School District to make a dish on deadline for a panel of judges.

WHERE: This free event will be held at the Concord Farmers’ Market in Todos Santos Plaza, at the corner of Salvio and Grant streets. Other attractions include live music, fresh produce and food booths.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27. Cooking preparation work begins at 4 p.m., with cooking to begin at 4:30 p.m. and judging at 6:30 p.m.

WHO: The event is organized by Wellness City Challenge, in partnership with the City of Concord and the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association.

Several community groups and service providers will host activity booths and information tables to promote health and wellness, including Contra Costa Public Health’s Nutrition and Physical Activity and Safe Routes to School programs.

For more information about the Cookoff Challenge, visit www.wellnesscitychallenge.org



