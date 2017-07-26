Antioch teen suspect in Pittsburg homicide turns himself in on Sunday

On July 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., Pittsburg Police Officers investigated a homicide that occurred in front of the Baskin Robbins on Century Blvd. During the investigation police detectives quickly identified 19-year-old Antioch resident Larry Neal, Jr. as the shooter.

Detectives later obtained a warrant for Neal’s arrest and officers served a search warrant at his residence. At the time of the warrant service Neal was not at home. Detectives were able to speak with Neal on the telephone; however, they were unable to determine his location. Neal refused to cooperate with detectives and an extensive search to locate him was unsuccessful.

On Sunday, July 23 near midnight, Pittsburg detectives were informed Neal had turned himself in to the Martinez Detention Facility, where he was booked for the outstanding warrant for his arrest.



PPD Larry Neal Jr

