Tickets available until Tuesday, Aug. 1

Enjoy some Saturday night fever at the Antioch High School Class of 1977 40 Year Reunion, on September 16. The reunion will be held at the Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way from 6-11 p.m.

Cost is $60/person and the deadline for ticket purchases is Tuesday, August 1. Tickets will NOT be available at the door.

All information can be found at https://www.ahs77reunion.com/. Classmates are also welcome to join the reunion Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/AHS77reunion40/.



Share this:



AHS logo panther





groovy flowers

