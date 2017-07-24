Four Antioch teachers win 2017 Mary Allan Fellows awards, to be honored at September dinner

To be honored at annual dinner, Sept. 19

The Antioch Schools Education Foundation has announced the winners, finalists and nominees in Antioch’s 2017 Mary Allan Fellows awards.

Fellows: Tammy Ely-Kofford, 11th Grade Social Science, Deer Valley High School

Jacey Renfroe, 5th Grade, Marsh Elementary

Italo Rossi, 11th/12th Grade Human Anatomy & Physiology AP Biology, Antioch High School

Frank Zrinski, Seventh Grade Science, Antioch Middle School

Finalists: Connie Azevedo, 1st Grade, Belshaw Elementary

Sara Buckley-Carson, 8th Grade Science, Park Middle School

Christine Graves, 6th Grade, Park Middle School

Patrick Green, 6th-8th Physical Education, Antioch Middle

Lorie Guinard, 6th-8th Grade Severely Handicapped, Park Middle School

DarVisa Marshall, 6th Grade English and History, Park Middle School

Nominees: Megan Benson, Kindergarten, Orchard Park K-8 School

Tricia Campbell, English Language Development (ELD), Park Middle School

Marlein Jeans, 1st Grade, Jack London Elementary

Shawna Lucey, 3rd Grade, Grant Elementary

Michele White, 4th Grade, Mission Elementary

10th Annual Mary Allan Fellow’s Awards Dinner

The four winners will be honored at the 10th Annual Mary Allan Fellows Awards Dinner on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road, Antioch. The dinner will feature 2017 National Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski and a special guest. Tickets are $75 per person, go on sale August 16 and can be purchased at Umpqua Bank, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

