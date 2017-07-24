Four Antioch teachers win 2017 Mary Allan Fellows awards, to be honored at September dinner
To be honored at annual dinner, Sept. 19
The Antioch Schools Education Foundation has announced the winners, finalists and nominees in Antioch’s 2017 Mary Allan Fellows awards.
Fellows: Tammy Ely-Kofford, 11th Grade Social Science, Deer Valley High School
Jacey Renfroe, 5th Grade, Marsh Elementary
Italo Rossi, 11th/12th Grade Human Anatomy & Physiology AP Biology, Antioch High School
Frank Zrinski, Seventh Grade Science, Antioch Middle School
Finalists: Connie Azevedo, 1st Grade, Belshaw Elementary
Sara Buckley-Carson, 8th Grade Science, Park Middle School
Christine Graves, 6th Grade, Park Middle School
Patrick Green, 6th-8th Physical Education, Antioch Middle
Lorie Guinard, 6th-8th Grade Severely Handicapped, Park Middle School
DarVisa Marshall, 6th Grade English and History, Park Middle School
Nominees: Megan Benson, Kindergarten, Orchard Park K-8 School
Tricia Campbell, English Language Development (ELD), Park Middle School
Marlein Jeans, 1st Grade, Jack London Elementary
Shawna Lucey, 3rd Grade, Grant Elementary
Michele White, 4th Grade, Mission Elementary
10th Annual Mary Allan Fellow’s Awards Dinner
The four winners will be honored at the 10th Annual Mary Allan Fellows Awards Dinner on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road, Antioch. The dinner will feature 2017 National Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski and a special guest. Tickets are $75 per person, go on sale August 16 and can be purchased at Umpqua Bank, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
To learn more visit www.Facebook.com/AntiochSchools.
