Three-car collision in Brentwood takes life of 95-year-old woman, Sunday afternoon

Sunday, July 23 at about 4:11 p.m., Contra Costa CHP was advised of a collision at the intersection of Vasco Road/Highway 4 and Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, it was determined that three vehicles in total were involved and several parties were transported to local hospitals for injuries. Unfortunately, a 95-year-old female passenger succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

In the initial investigation, it appears that a red Cadillac sedan was traveling on southbound SR-4 Bypass, approaching the intersection of Marsh Creek Road, and continuing south to Vasco Road.

Meanwhile a white Hyundai sedan was on Marsh Creek Road and preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Vasco Road at the intersection. Both vehicles entered the intersection and the red Cadillac struck the side of the white Hyundai. The Hyundai careened through the intersection and collided with a light pole. The Cadillac then collided with a black Honda that was stopped on the other side of the intersection, only causing minor damage.

According to East Costa Contra Fire (ECCFD) Interim Battalion Chief Ross Macumber, firefighters extricated a victim from one of the vehicles, and established a “helispot”.

The female driver and female passenger of the Cadillac were both transported for minor injuries to Sutter Delta hospital in Antioch. The driver of the black Honda was uninjured.

The male driver and 95-year-old passenger from the Hyundai were both transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek with injuries. One patient was transported by CALSTAR helicopter. Unfortunately, while at the hospital, the 95-year-old passenger’s condition worsened and she succumbed to her injuries and died at 7:13 p.m. The male driver of the Hyundai is in stable condition.

Alcohol or drugs are not a factor in this collision. The cause of this intersection collision and the status of green light vs. red light is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, or was at the intersection at the time of the collision, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez and Officer Smith, the investigating officer, at (925) 646-4980.

