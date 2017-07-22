Animal welfare checks result in removal of 75 animals from Antioch homes, this week

46 cats from one residence; 29 animals including cats, dogs, ducks, rabbits, doves and a rooster from another – all need homes

By Acting Sgt. Shawn Morin #5227, Field Services Bureau

On Monday, July 17, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Contra Costa Fire Department requested Antioch Police Officers to respond to a residence in the 1800 block of Terrace Drive. Upon arrival, Officers learned there were approximately 50 cats inside the house. Animal Control Officers responded to assess the situation. The residents and Animal Control Officers worked together and collected a total of 46 cats. Animal Control Officers have gone back to the residence three more times, in an effort to trap the four cats left in the area.

On Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 3:29 p.m., Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Barnsley Court for a welfare check on animals inside the house. Officers ultimately discovered there were numerous cats, dogs, ducks, rabbits, doves, and a rooster in the home. Animal Control Officers responded to assess the situation. The residents and Animal Control Officers worked together and collected 27 of the animals. Animal Control Officers followed up on Friday and trapped two more cats with approximately 12 more in the home.

Both incidents are still under investigation and the animals are currently housed at the Antioch Animal Shelter located at 300 L Street. Animal Control Officers are working with local rescues to find homes for all the animals. Anyone who would like to foster, adopt or rescue and animal is encouraged to contact Antioch Animal Services at 925-779-6989 or the Animal Services Supervisor via e-mail at mhelgemo@ci.antioch.ca.us.

The business hours for the Antioch Animal Services is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10am-5pm and Friday from 10am-2pm. The shelter is closed for business on Sunday and Monday.



