Movie to film in Antioch next week may still need extras

Director Anthony Ferrante and crew shooting Forgotten Evil outside El Campanil Theatre in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown in August, 2016. Herald file photo by Allen Payton

The crew filming another Lifetime movie in Antioch, next week has selected some of their extras. But, they may need more.

Those interested are asked to email Kris Wynn at wynne.kristopher@gmail.com and Lindsay Rappaport at lindsayrappaport1@gmail.com  Please include what days and times would be best for your schedule. For those under 18 years of age need to include a work permit.

WARDROBE: Please bring several clothing options. No black, white, stripes or logos. Please dress appropriately if you are one of the students or parents in the school scenes, versus the patrons in the bar and movie scenes.

MONDAY 7/24 

10-15 student types (18-25 years old) 7:45 AM

10-15 adults 1:30 PM

TUESDAY 7/25  

10-15 student types (ages 18-25) 7:45 AM

10-15 adults 3:45 PM

WEDNESDAY 7/26 

20 people over 21 years old – 3:00 PM

WEDNESDAY 7/26 

10-15 people of all ages at 8:30 PM

