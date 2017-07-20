Armed robbery of bank branch inside Antioch grocery store, Wednesday afternoon

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Sergeant Tom Fuhrmann, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 3:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at the U.S. Bank branch located inside the Raley’s Store at 3632 Lone Tree Way.

“It was reported to us a male wearing a hood and gloves, and armed with a handgun, jumped the counter at the bank. He robbed one of the tellers of an undisclosed amount of cash,” Furhmann said. “The suspect then fled in a red, Dodge pickup truck. He got into the passenger side of the vehicle, which was recovered a few blocks away and reported to be stolen out of Pittsburg.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is asked to call the Antioch Police non-emergency line at 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



