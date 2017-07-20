«

Armed robbery of bank branch inside Antioch grocery store, Wednesday afternoon

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Sergeant Tom Fuhrmann, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 3:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at the U.S. Bank branch located inside the Raley’s Store at 3632 Lone Tree Way.

“It was reported to us a male wearing a hood and gloves, and armed with a handgun, jumped the counter at the bank. He robbed one of the tellers of an undisclosed amount of cash,” Furhmann said. “The suspect then fled in a red, Dodge pickup truck. He got into the passenger side of the vehicle, which was recovered a few blocks away and reported to be stolen out of Pittsburg.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is asked to call the Antioch Police non-emergency line at 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Thursday, July 20th, 2017 at 6:32 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

mildly-complexional