By Captain S. Albanese, Pittsburg Police Department

On Wednesday, July 19th at 3:00 in the afternoon, Pittsburg Police Officers responded to the Baskin Robbins on Century Boulevard, in regards to a reported shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located a 43-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Pittsburg Police Officers immediately began performing CPR on the victim for life saving efforts. The victim, a resident of Bethel Island, was transported to Sutter Delta Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries. The Investigations Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Based on initial information, it appears the victim and suspect knew each other. Detectives are currently contacting witnesses and obtaining additional statements.

The Pittsburg Police Department asks anyone with additional information to please contact their Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.



