The Southern Cafe in Antioch proudly presents Michael Henderson, live in concert, Saturday, August 12. Henderson is an American bass guitarist and vocalist best known for his bass playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, on early fusion albums, as well as a series of R&B/soul hits.

He will be singing and performing classic songs like “You are My Starship,” “At The Concert,” “Take Me, I’m Yours,” “Be My Girl,” “Valentine Love” and so many more. You don’t want to miss this show in such a very intimate setting.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 / Two Shows: 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm. Doors open at 6:00 pm

The Southern Cafe is located at 400 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Tickets: $30.00, Preferred seating $40.00 & VIP Seating $60.00

Two item minimum per person (drinks or drink and food).

PURCHASE TICKETS: southerncafemichaelhenderson.eventbrite.com, (510) 708-2013 or email prbellsoutherncafe@gmail.com.



