Illusionist, Magician & Mentalist; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers play at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre in July

Saturday July 22, 2017 8:00 pm

Reserved Seating (Cabaret Style Seating – Orchestra Level Only)

About Kevin

Master showman and “illusionist of the mind” Kevin Blake is known for his theatrical magic shows and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it close-up conjuring. A favorite at private galas for companies like Google and Square, he’s brought his immersive and interactive magic to L.A., London and nearly everywhere in between and even opened for Third Eye Blind at The Fillmore. In his newest performance, Blake combines tall tales, wonders of the mind, witty banter and brilliant illusions that’ll leave you scratching your head. Prepare to spend countless hours wondering, “How’d he do that?!” after this show.

Tickets – Adults: $20 Youth: (12-17): $10

Broadway Repertory Theater presents Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Directed by Steve Kinsella, Choreography by Shelly McDowell

Friday, July 28, 2017 7:30 pm; Saturday, July 29, 2017 2:00 pm; Saturday, July 29, 2017 7:30 pm; Sunday, July 30, 2017 3:00 pm

Reserved Seating. Tickets – Adults: $23 Seniors (62 & Over): $19 Youth (Under 18): $12

Bursting with the rambunctious energy of the original MGM film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is all boisterous fun and romance, that harkens back to the glory days of the movie musical. A truly rollicking adventure, which teaches that it takes a bride to turn seven unshaven, unkempt brothers into manly gentlemen… and to turn desire into romance. Set in Oregon in 1850, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers tells the story of Millie, a young bride living in the 1850s Oregon wilderness. Her plan to civilize and marry off her six rowdy brothers-in-law to ensure the success of her own marriage backfires when the brothers, in their enthusiasm, kidnap six women from a neighboring town to be their brides.

About Broadway Repertory Theater

Broadway Repertory Theater is a group of like-minded instrumentalists, performers, producers and crew. Based in Brentwood, CA, we are a company that performs in a variety of venues. Call us Gypsies, and always check your tickets to verify the location of each show. Broadway Repertory Theater is made of Publishers, back and front of house volunteers, costumers, and scenic design award winners, all who have enjoyed working with artistic Director Steve Kinsella in the past, and are looking forward to the artistic direction he will take our new company in the future.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.For tickets or more information visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call the Box Office at (925) 757-9500.



