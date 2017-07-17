Antioch Parks & Recreation Commission to hold Summer Open House Meeting, Thursday night

You are invited to join the members of the commission for a Summer Open House Meeting at Prosserville Park, located at 6th and O Streets in downtown Antioch on Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The format will allow for informal conversation between residents and commissioners, to hear the latest and share your ideas and suggestions for improving the city’s parks and possibilities for new recreation programs.

See the meeting agenda, here: 7-20-17AP&RCAgenda.Invite



Share this:

7-20-17AP&RCAgenda.Invite

7-20-17AP&RCAgenda.Invite





Prosserville Park

