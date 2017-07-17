Car fire on Highway 4 jumps to hillside burning 30 acres in Antioch, Sunday evening
Car on fire on the side of eastbound Highway 4 near Highway 160 offramp, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Photos by Allen Payton
By Allen Payton
A car caught fire on the side of eastbound Highway 4 just west of the Highway 160 onramp and interchange, Sunday, July 16, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m. The fire then jumped to the grass on the adjacent hillside and quickly spread up the hill. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control, but not until it had consumed approximately 30 acres.
The fire jumped to the adjacent hillside.
Emergency crews arrived and began fighting the fire.
As crews battled the fire, it continued to quickly spread up the hill.
Fire spreads uphill 3
fire crew fights fire 2
hillside catches fire
car on fire
