Car fire on Highway 4 jumps to hillside burning 30 acres in Antioch, Sunday evening

By Allen Payton

A car caught fire on the side of eastbound Highway 4 just west of the Highway 160 onramp and interchange, Sunday, July 16, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m. The fire then jumped to the grass on the adjacent hillside and quickly spread up the hill. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control, but not until it had consumed approximately 30 acres.



Share this:



Fire spreads uphill 3





fire crew fights fire 2





hillside catches fire





car on fire

