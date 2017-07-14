Tackling the Taboo II, symposium on Black men’s mental health in Antioch, Saturday, July 15

By Dr. Lawrence A. Rasheed

In observance of Black Mental Health Awareness Month, we are continuing our series of symposiums, “Tackling the Taboo.” In this series, we touch on issues that often go ignored within the Black community, especially issues related to Black males.

Young Black men in America are the most despised, most stereotyped, most disregarded, most policed and most feared people in this country; more likely to be poor, more likely to be undereducated, more likely to be unemployed, more likely to be discriminated against, more likely to live without their fathers, more likely to suffer from mental health issues, more likely to be locked up in prisons, and more likely to be murdered than any others in America.

Usual and easy responses to the plight of Black males in America always include historic indignation, protest and demands that raise public awareness – the stuff “moments” and not “movements” are made of. However, what is lacking is a comprehensive, well-conceived, sustained response, which requires massive community building efforts, direct-actions with and on behalf of young Black men and boys, and redirecting dollars from incarcerating Black men to educating and developing Black youth. Together, these actions will develop and support Black men and boys to become strong, positive, powerful, contributing, compassionate and courageous citizens.

Finally, there is a proper response. G.R.I.O.T. (Greatness Rediscovered In Our Time) and P.O.W.E.R. (Providing Optimal [W]holistic Educational Resources) are the much-needed, missing and best response to the issues of Black men and boys in East Contra Costa County and America.

On Saturday, July 15th, 2017 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Delta Bay Church of Christ, located at 913 Sunset Drive in Antioch, we will be discussing Black Mental Health issues facing our Black Male Community. This free event is being moderated by Dr. Richard Hanzy, who will be joined by several black male thought leaders such as Dr. Lamont Francies, former SF Police Captain Cornelius Johnson, and Author LeRon Barton.

Please register by clicking here, or call Dr. Lawrence Rasheed at (925) 726-6162. The best way to improve the conditions of young Black men and boys in America is not simply to protest them, but to invest in them – https://gofund.me/tacklingthetaboo.



