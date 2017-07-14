Man dies in motorcycle collision in Antioch, Thursday afternoon

By Acting Sergeant Mortimer, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Thursday July 13, 2017 at approximately 3:47 p.m., Antioch Police Officers and Emergency Personnel were dispatched to the 600 Block of W. 10th Street at H Street on the report of a motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Antioch Police Officers located a 43-year-old male in the roadway non-responsive. Life saving measures were started by Antioch Officers until relieved by medical and fire personnel. The male did not survive the injuries from the collision.

Antioch Police Traffic Collision Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



