Another Lifetime movie to be filmed in Antioch needs extras

By Allen Payton

If you missed being an extra in last year’s movie filmed in Antioch, Forgotten Evil, you have a second chance to be in a movie. The crew is asking for local folks to serve as extras. (See related article, here.)

This year’s movie will also be for the Lifetime channel, with the working title Brisbane, and shoots July 23-26. While it’s not being directed by Antioch’s own Anthony Ferrante, like last year’s, it is being coordinated by the some of the same crew, including Kris Wynne, Supervising Producer for Quasi-Cultured LLC.

Following are the dates and locations for filming:

July 23rd at Antioch High – Looking for adults and school aged kids and or people who look under 18 but are legally over 18. Anyone under 18 would need a parents signature.

24th at Antioch High – Looking for adults and school aged kids and or people who look under 18 but are legally over 18. Anyone under 18 would need a parents signature.

25th at Antioch High – Looking for adults and school aged kids and or people who look under 18 but are legally over 18. Anyone under 18 would need a parents signature.

26th – Adults only – at Plates or Riverview (TBD) and El Campanil Theatre.

For those interested please contact needcrew12@gmail.com and just maybe we’ll see your face on the small screen.



