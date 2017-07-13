Celebrate Antioch Foundation thanks July 4th sponsors, presents parade winners

To the Antioch community:

The Board of Directors of the Celebrate Antioch Foundation would like to thank you for once again showing that having a good time at a community event is possible. This year has marked the sixth consecutive year without an incident occurring and the fourth year at the fairgrounds without an issue.

We at Celebrate Antioch know as a community we take many black eyes in the media both paper and social. So, we want to publicly thank you the Community of Antioch for a great turnout and participation in the parade. Then following it with a fantastic fun family showing at the Fairgrounds was just impressive. There were over three thousand in attendance (estimation) at the parade and more than ten thousand for the celebration at the Fairgrounds and fireworks show.

We would also like to thank our Grand Marshalls Lara Heimforth and Jacey Refroe. Lara is Classified Employee of the Year for Antioch Unified School District and Jacey Renfroe is Teacher of the Year for A.U.S.D. We would also like to thank all of our Sponsors and Volunteers that make this event happen. Our Volunteers are individually thanked and here is a list of our sponsors:

2017 Celebrate Antioch Foundation Sponsors

Fireworks Sponsor – City of Antioch

Parade Sponsor – East Bay Community Foundation

July 4th Sponsors –

Community Foundation

Republic Services

Supervisor Federal Glover

Platinum Sponsors –

Macy’s

Richland Communities

Gold Sponsors –

Leo Fontana Foundation

IBEW Local #302

Silver Sponsor – Travis Credit Union

Bronze Sponsor – Antioch Education Association

Red Sponsor – Gloria Martin and Family

Blue Sponsors –

Antioch Herald

Arts and Cultural Foundation of Antioch

East County Today

Kiwanis

Rivertown Jamboree

Temen, Kaiser and Cameron, LLP

and many individuals and citizens of Antioch

Parade Winners by category – 1st and 2nd place:

Scouts Division: Girl Scouts of Northern California and Boy and Cub Scout Pack 153 Civic/Community Service: Kiwanis Club and Antioch Rotary Club Patriotic/Military: Boy Scout Troop 450 and Boy Scout Troop 159 Commercial: Paradise Skate and Oddly Unique Entertainment: Melody’s Dance Studio and Elite Dance Cultural/Costumed: Undead Betty’s and Sons of Italy Musical: Los Centurios and Deer Valley Cheer Clubs: Delta Veterans and Antioch Lapidary Youth/Children (nonscouts): Antioch Little League and Heart of A Hero Dance/Cheer/Gymnastics: Antioch Spartans Cheer and Antioch High Cheer

(See photos of all the winners and all parade entries at Facebook.com/AntiochHeraldCA)

Once again, we would like to thank the entire community of Antioch, you are what makes Antioch a great place to live!!!!!!

Sincerely,

Celebrate Antioch Foundation

www.CelebrateAntiochFoundation.org



Uncle Sam aka Wayne Harris





Celebrate Antioch Foundation parade entry

