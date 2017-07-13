Celebrate Antioch Foundation thanks July 4th sponsors, presents parade winners
To the Antioch community:
The Board of Directors of the Celebrate Antioch Foundation would like to thank you for once again showing that having a good time at a community event is possible. This year has marked the sixth consecutive year without an incident occurring and the fourth year at the fairgrounds without an issue.
We at Celebrate Antioch know as a community we take many black eyes in the media both paper and social. So, we want to publicly thank you the Community of Antioch for a great turnout and participation in the parade. Then following it with a fantastic fun family showing at the Fairgrounds was just impressive. There were over three thousand in attendance (estimation) at the parade and more than ten thousand for the celebration at the Fairgrounds and fireworks show.
We would also like to thank our Grand Marshalls Lara Heimforth and Jacey Refroe. Lara is Classified Employee of the Year for Antioch Unified School District and Jacey Renfroe is Teacher of the Year for A.U.S.D. We would also like to thank all of our Sponsors and Volunteers that make this event happen. Our Volunteers are individually thanked and here is a list of our sponsors:
2017 Celebrate Antioch Foundation Sponsors
Fireworks Sponsor – City of Antioch
Parade Sponsor – East Bay Community Foundation
July 4th Sponsors –
- Community Foundation
- Republic Services
- Supervisor Federal Glover
Platinum Sponsors –
- Macy’s
- Richland Communities
Gold Sponsors –
- Leo Fontana Foundation
- IBEW Local #302
Silver Sponsor – Travis Credit Union
Bronze Sponsor – Antioch Education Association
Red Sponsor – Gloria Martin and Family
Blue Sponsors –
- Antioch Herald
- Arts and Cultural Foundation of Antioch
- East County Today
- Kiwanis
- Rivertown Jamboree
- Temen, Kaiser and Cameron, LLP
and many individuals and citizens of Antioch
Parade Winners by category – 1st and 2nd place:
- Scouts Division: Girl Scouts of Northern California and Boy and Cub Scout Pack 153
- Civic/Community Service: Kiwanis Club and Antioch Rotary Club
- Patriotic/Military: Boy Scout Troop 450 and Boy Scout Troop 159
- Commercial: Paradise Skate and Oddly Unique
- Entertainment: Melody’s Dance Studio and Elite Dance
- Cultural/Costumed: Undead Betty’s and Sons of Italy
- Musical: Los Centurios and Deer Valley Cheer
- Clubs: Delta Veterans and Antioch Lapidary
- Youth/Children (nonscouts): Antioch Little League and Heart of A Hero
- Dance/Cheer/Gymnastics: Antioch Spartans Cheer and Antioch High Cheer
(See photos of all the winners and all parade entries at Facebook.com/AntiochHeraldCA)
Once again, we would like to thank the entire community of Antioch, you are what makes Antioch a great place to live!!!!!!
Sincerely,
Celebrate Antioch Foundation
www.CelebrateAntiochFoundation.org
Celebrate Antioch Foundation parade entry