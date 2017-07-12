Hogge wins Hetrick Memorial, first career win for Floyd at Antioch Speedway

By Don Martin, II

Bobby Hogge IV scored the victory in the 25 lap Jerry Hetrick Memorial for the All Star Series A Modified division Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Bobby joined elite company as this was his 70th career win at Antioch. Only J.D. Willis and Scott Busby have more Antioch wins as both have 72.

Hogge won his heat race earlier in the evening and shared the second row with previous winner Nick DeCarlo for the special race. Incoming point leader Bobby Motts Jr. had mechanical problems early in the race and finished last in the 19-car field.

Later, Eric Berendsen rolled his car. DeCarlo offered Hogge his biggest challenge, but not even he could stop Hogge by the time the checkered flag flew. Multi time Petaluma Speedway champion Michael Paul Jr. finished third ahead of Busby and Trent Wentworth.

Rookie Robert Floyd scored a thrilling victory in the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Floyd also won his heat race. Bryan Grier led eight laps before spinning from the lead. Alan Miranda had the lead from there in search of his first career victory. Floyd began pressuring Miranda during the final few laps before charging by on the back stretch on lap 19 to take the lead. Floyd scored the popular win in the car of the late Jimmy Lavell. Miranda settled for second. Grier charged back through the pack and made a late pass on Rick Panfili to finish third. Heat race winner James East finished fifth.

Matt While grabbed the victory in the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. While is the reigning champion at Petaluma Speedway, and this was his first visit to Antioch. While outran new point leader Kimo Oreta for his win. Jim Freethy continued his streak of all Top 3 finishes so far this season as he held off Mark Garner and heat race winner Mike Gustafson for a third place finish.

Melissa Myers won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. The two-time division champion was making her first appearance of the season, and she won her heat race before battling Brent Curran for the impressive win. Curran gained some ground on point leader Chris Long in the championship battle. Long was black flagged for his bumper. After getting that fixed, Long returned and lost a driveline on the track. He was still scored ninth. Robert Niven finished third in the 18-car field. Chris Bennett came back from an early spin to beat Randy Metzler for fourth.

Danny Wagner picked up the win in the 20 lap Dwarf Car feature. The two-time champion managed to hold off David Michael Rosa, who settled for second for the second straight week. Wagner’s heat race produced two of the rollovers the track had for the night. Point leader Mike Corsaro was the first victim, and Chris Becker rolled at the end of the race. Both drivers were done for the night, which will impact the championship battle. Brandon Anderson finished third, followed by Toby Brown and two-time Street Stock champion David Rosa. Dave Mackey won the 12 lap Bay Area Hardtop Main Event. Mackey won the battle with heat race winner Kimo Oreta for the victory. Ron Ruiz held off recent Chico winner Jason Armstrong to finish third.

All Star Series racing continues next Saturday as Wingless Spec Sprints return along with DIRTcar Late Models, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Race Results

A Modified

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Michael Paul Jr., Shawn DeForest, Bobby Hogge IV. Main Event (25 Laps)-Bobby Hogge IV, Nick DeCarlo, Michael Paul Jr., Scott Busby, Trent Wentworth, Jake Dewsburuy, Sean O’Gara, Trevor Clymens, Mike Salazar, Gary Hetrick.

Limited Late Model

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mike Gustafson, Terry DeCarlo Jr. Main Event (20 Laps)-Matt While, Kimo Oreta, Jim Freethy, Mark Garner, Mike Gustafson, Jon Haney, John Evans, Terry DeCarlo Jr., Buddy Kniss, Jeff Kendrick.

Wingless Spec Sprint

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Robert Floyd, James East. Main Event (20 Laps)-Robert Floyd, Alan Miranda, Bryan Grier, Rick Panfili, James East, Bob Newberry, Jeremy Newberry, Dusty Green, Abigail Gonderman, Shannon Newton.

Dwarf Car

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-David Rosa, David Michael Rosa. Main Event (20 Laps)-Danny Wagner, David Michael Rosa, Brandon Anderson, Toby Brown, David Rosa, Charlie Correia, Brian Gray, Jenna Frazier, Devan Kammermann, Mario Marquez

Hobby Stock

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Long, Brent Curran, Gene Haney. Main Event (20 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Brent Curran, Robert Niven, Christopher Bennett, Randy Metzler, Jordan Swank, Frank Furtado, Ken Rhoades, Chris Long, Gene Haney.

Bay Area Hardtops

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Kimo Oreta. Main Event (12 Laps)-Dave Mackey, Oreta, Ron Ruiz, Jason Armstrong.



