«
»

The Tale of Basim the Blacksmith and his Battle of Wits with the Shah of Isfahan play in Antioch, begins Friday

It is a classic Persian tale of a Blacksmith who wants to live life on his own terms, but unknown to him – the Shah is watching. By putting obstacles in Basim’s way he will see just how much those plans can be derailed !

This show is going to be a big & colorful Summer Production ! On stage there will be music, laughter, dancing and feasting – lots for you to enjoy as you watch the battle of wits unfold.

There is a Free admission showing on 7/16 for Seniors 55+, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Performances :

7/14, 7/15, 7/21, 7/22  at 7:30 pm

7/15, 7/16   at 1:30 pm

Nick Rodriguez Theatre     213   F  st ,  Antioch

Box Office opens 1/2 hr before showtime,   Credit/ATM  & Cash accepted

More information (925) 695-4123  or http://www.dramafactory.org

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Tale of Basim play


This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017 at 11:08 pm and is filed under Community, Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply