The Tale of Basim the Blacksmith and his Battle of Wits with the Shah of Isfahan play in Antioch, begins Friday

It is a classic Persian tale of a Blacksmith who wants to live life on his own terms, but unknown to him – the Shah is watching. By putting obstacles in Basim’s way he will see just how much those plans can be derailed !

This show is going to be a big & colorful Summer Production ! On stage there will be music, laughter, dancing and feasting – lots for you to enjoy as you watch the battle of wits unfold.

There is a Free admission showing on 7/16 for Seniors 55+, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Performances :

7/14, 7/15, 7/21, 7/22 at 7:30 pm

7/15, 7/16 at 1:30 pm

Nick Rodriguez Theatre 213 F st , Antioch

Box Office opens 1/2 hr before showtime, Credit/ATM & Cash accepted

More information (925) 695-4123 or http://www.dramafactory.org



