Enjoy these exciting car shows in Contra Costa County, this summer and fall

Next one is Tuesday, July 11 in Concord, followed by another in Antioch on Saturday

By Jason Mueller

Contra Costa County residents are invited to check out these great car shows happening in and around the area for 2017. Bring the entire family out for a good time. Check out the classics, enter your own, try out some activities or even grab a bite to eat. There is so much to do at the car shows, cruises and events that you can make the most of them all year long.

Cool Concord Cars

Come out and enjoy a little fun in the sun while checking out the coolest Concord cars from the area. Happening on July 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, this is a free car show for one and all. Come out and look or bring your vehicle to be shown off. There will be goodie bags, prizes and plaques being handed out. Come out to downtown Concord for a good time. For more info, visit http://www.ci.concord.ca.us/page.asp?pid=3000 or call (925) 671-2489.

Antioch: Summerfest Car Show

If you’re looking for something to do this summer, then make sure to come out to the Summerfest car show. With hot rods, classics, newer and other vehicles on display, there is something for everyone at this event. Happening on July 15 at 11 AM, you can come out to the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds at 1201 West 10th Street in Antioch. For more info about this exciting event, visit https://www.facebook.com/showstopcc/.

Old Town Pittsburg Car Show

Come out not only for those classics and good times, but also food, live music and great people. You can share your love of classics with the others that are at the event. Come out a few different times for a good time – July 20, August 3, August 17, August 31 and September 7 from 6 to 8PM each time. Come out to Railroad Avenue between 3rd and 6th Streets in Pittsburg. For more info, call (925) 252-4842 or visit http://oldtownpittsburgca.com/2017/04/otp/car-show-2017-may-11-thru-sept-7-6pm-8pm/.

Antioch: 2nd Annual Knights of Columbus & East Bay Dukes Car Show

See hot rods, muscle cars, rat rods, low riders and motorcycles, Saturday, July 22 at Holy Rosary Church, 1313 A Street, Antioch. Entry Fees: Auto $25, Motorcycle $15, Lowrider Bikes $10. Vendors: $60. For more info call Mike at (925) 550-6265.

Soap Box Derby and Classic Car Show

If you want to bring the kids to show them a love of cars then this is the event you can make the most out of. Happening on September 2 from 9AM to 3PM, it is the event that welcomes one and all to come in and have a great time. Come out to Main Street Downtown Clayton to take part in the show and the derby. For more info, call (925) 673-9060 or visit http://ci.clayton.ca.us/about-clayton/community-events/.

Antioch: Billetproof Car Show

One of the largest car shows in the area, Billetproof is welcoming yet another for the Antioch area. $10 for spectators, kids under 13 and police or military personnel are free. Come out to check out the pin up contest, swap meet, live bands, racing and more. Happening on September 16 at the Antioch Fairgrounds 1201 West Tenth St. in Antioch for all day fun. For more info, visit http://billetproof.com/index.php/antioch-ca-sept-16-2017/.

Clayton: Wednesday Night Classic Car Show

Come out for the classics and the live DJ that is spinning all the greatest tunes. Bring the entire family out for a night of fun and excitement. Beginning on June 28 and reoccurring throughout the year, there is a lot of fun to be had from 6 to 8 PM. Come out to City Parking Lot, 6099 Main Street in Clayton. For more info, call (925)673-7316 or visit http://ci.clayton.ca.us/about-clayton/community-events/.

Brentwood: Hot Rods 4 Paws

Kings Car Club presents their annual Hot Rods 4 Paws car on October 21 from 10 AM to 4 PM, at Petco in Brentwood, 5481 Lone Tree Way. Come out and enjoy the cars and support a good cause – the non-profit Furry Friends Food Relief Program to keep pets out of the shelters and in the homes that love them. Sponsors are needed. Your company can be seen by over 1000 people at the event. Select any of the options listed HERE or contact the Kings for details and they’ll be glad to discuss creating a customized sponsorship package for you. For more info. call (925) 240-3178 or email HotRods4Paws@gmail.com.

You’ll never have to worry about having a dull day when there are car shows happening in Contra Costa. You can grab the family and head out for a day full of activities, fun and classics. Share your love of cars with everyone that you come across and if you own your own, be sure to bring your own vehicle to display for others to enjoy.



