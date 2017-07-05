Antioch Police identify El Cerrito man as suspect in Monday shooting death of gas station clerk

By Lt. D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Unit

The deceased suspect in the shooting death of a Valero gas station clerk on Monday night in Antioch, has been identified as 42-year-old Zepp Crouchet of El Cerrito. A patrol officer shot Crouchet in the torso, who fled the scene on foot and was not initially located.

Just prior to the patrol officer intervening, the suspect had beaten and shot the victim causing fatal injuries. The firearm used by the suspect was recovered at the scene. The victim was the gas station clerk and has been identified as 57-year-old Mohammad Jawad Ataie.

Tuesday morning, the suspect was located deceased near his vehicle which was parked in the 100 block of W. 20th Street in Antioch. It appears that the suspect fled the scene of the robbery and homicide in his vehicle and stopped at that location for unknown reasons.

Crouchet received a Contra Costa County Adult School Diploma in 2006 from the County Board of Education.

In a comment on his Facebook page on Feb. 5 of this year, he wrote, “man you gotta come see all 7 of my new whips bro i been working for the ironworkers many yrs now im a Welder best job you can ever have the pay is cap at 42 hr…god is good.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Detective James Colley with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6922. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Zepp Crouchet

