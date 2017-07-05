«
Antioch Library now open Mondays; reception celebrating expanded hours, Mon., July 10

Join the staff of the Antioch Library on Monday, July 10 at 6:00 p.m. as they launch the new fiscal year with their expanded hours. Distinguished guests include Mayor Sean Wright, Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe, Council Members Tony Tiscareno, and Monica Wilson, as well as City Manager Ron Bernal.

The event is free and for all ages. The library is located at 501 W. 18th Street. For more information call (925) 757-9224.

The new hours for the library as of now are as follows:

Mon. 12 – 8 p.m.

Tues. 12 – 8 p.m.

Wed. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thurs. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri. Closed

Sat. 12 – 5 p.m.

Sun. Closed.

The Antioch Library is one of 26 Contra Costa County community libraries. www.ccclib.org

