Suspect in Monday’s shooting death of Antioch gas station clerk found dead

Officer shot him in torso; police identify victim

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, July 3, 2017 at approximately 8:26 PM, an Antioch Police Department patrol officer observed an armed robbery occurring inside the Valero Gas Station at 1801 Hillcrest Avenue. The patrol officer intervened and confronted the armed suspect. The patrol officer fired his duty weapon at the suspect striking the suspect in the torso. The 42-year-old, black male suspect fled the scene on foot and was not initially located. Just prior to the patrol officer intervening, the suspect had beaten and shot the victim causing fatal injuries. The firearm used by the suspect was recovered at the scene. The victim was the gas station clerk and has been identified as 57-year-old Mohammad Ataie.

The following morning, the suspect was located deceased near his vehicle which was parked in the 100 block of W. 20th Street in Antioch. It appears that the suspect fled the scene of the robbery/homicide in his vehicle and stopped at this location for unknown reasons.

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney are currently investigating the incident. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time as investigators are still attempting to locate his family. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released, at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Detective James Colley with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6922. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, “Jawad, a 57 year old husband and father of 3, was working as a cashier when a robbery took place. Jawad was pistol whipped and shot twice in the back by the gunman. He died within hours of the attack…Jawad leaves behind his wife of 25 years and his three kids who have to pay for unexpected funeral costs and everyday living expenses as they adjust to their new life. He was a loving man who worked everyday, Sunday through Saturday, to provide for his family as much as he could and never complained once. Please donate if you can and help this family with their financial obligations so they can move on to the healing process.”

