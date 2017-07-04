Police investigating Monday night robbery, homicide, and officer involved shooting in Antioch

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, July 3, 2017 at approximately 8:26 PM, a robbery and homicide occurred at the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and E. 18th Street. An officer involved shooting by an Antioch Police Department patrol officer occurred at the scene of the robbery and homicide. The homicide was not a result of the officer involved shooting. The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney are currently investigating the incident. The investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



