Kangazoom is the place in Antioch for summer and year-round fun

By Jesus Cano

With the summer coming up, Kangazoom has loaded up their business with more amenities for their customers.

After years of being vacant due to Golf N Games going out of business, the establishment was open in August of 2016, and is described by many of the residents of Antioch to be a hot spot for fun. They already have a 36-hole mini-golf course, and have added a plethora of arcade games that date back to the 80’s.

Many of the games include classics such as Pacman, Donkey Kong, and Streetfighter. People have stated that these arcade game provide a unique spot for Kangazoom, as these gems are slowly starting to be left in the dust for the new era of technology

“The main intention of adding these games is to bring back a blast from the past,” Owner Marcus Jefferson said.

Kangazoom also has two party rooms, but with beautiful Bay Area summer weather rolling their way, they decided to open up a Barbeque area.

Jefferson also hopes to put good usage the available race track they have which is located at the end of their parking lot. He also seeks to bring friendly competition by hosting multiple mini-golf tournaments for people of all ages, along with more activities and additions this summer

Kangazoom also has a special deal going on for youth baseball and softball players, where you pay regular price for rounds and get double.

Baseball & Softball Team Specials

2 Tokens for $5

4 Tokens for $9

6 Tokens for $13

1 Hour Batting Cage Rental $25

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson and former Los Ángeles Dodger Aaron Miles used these batting cages back when the place was known as Golf N Games.

Kangazoom is open every day. Monday- Thursday from 3-8pm, Friday from 12-9pm, Saturday 11am-9pm and Sunday from 11am-7pm.

To book a party or any general business inquires contact them at (925)776-4386, or visit their website at Kangazoom-Antioch.com.



