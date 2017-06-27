New Rivertown Treasure Chest co-op benefits local non-profits, Grand Opening Sat & Sun, July 1 & 2

By Allen Payton

Another new store has opened in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown, incorporating the area in it’s name: Rivertown Treasure Chest. It’s a co-op that’s co-owned by three ladies, Debbie Blaisure, Toni Lincks and Earlene Lanter and a portion of the sale of some items will benefit three local non-profit organizations.

Blaisure and Lincks bring their retail experience from owning Oddly Unique, just down the street. But, this store was a result of a dream.

“I had a dream of mixing the new and old in a co-op,” Blaisure said. “Johnny Depp came to me in a dream and said to have a treasure chest theme,” she joked.

The tag line says it all – “Something for all ages from all decades,” Blaisure added.

They rent out space in their store to other retailers, who offer a wide variety of items, including clothing, candy and other sweets, plants – including carnivorous types, greeting cards, and gifts.

The three non-profits that the store benefits are Celebrate Antioch Foundation which runs Antioch’s July 4th Celebration and the Holiday Delites in December; An Elderly Wish Foundation which grants wishes to seniors; and Special Haven, also located on G Street, which provides a multi-sensory environment for the benefit and development of children and adults with Special Needs.

Folks can donate their used wood furniture, art, statures, vases and vinyl records and half of the proceeds from the sale of the item will be donated to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Two of the ladies who help manage the store, Naomi Paul and Mary Freeman said the reason they like the store, is it brings “something that downtown Antioch deserves.”

“A little kid just bought something and an adult bought something,” Mary added, supporting the slogan of something for all ages.

Stop by Rivertown Treasure Chest at 306 G St. in Antioch and browse through all the sections to see the interesting items “from all decades.” Learn more by calling 925-238-0090 or visiting www.facebook.com/RivertownTreasureChest.



Shoppers enjoy Rivertown Treasure Chest


