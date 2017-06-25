Antioch High graduates largest class in six years

By Luke Johnson

Associated Student Body President Chelsea Abillano was brought to tears at the end of Antioch High School’s commencement ceremony, when graduates formed the traditional “block A” on the football field.

“It was when I had one of my last encounters with a teacher who made a big impact on my life,” Abillano said.

She was referring to Student Government teacher Sean Taylor who embraced her with a hug while graduates threw their caps into the warm, nighttime sky over Eells Stadium.

“Mr. T was a teacher who always taught life lessons,” Abillano said. “It was always fun and memorable.

Approximately 368 students received their diplomas Friday, June 9. This was the most for AHS since 2011 – the last year before Dozier-Libbey Medical High School started graduating classes in the same district.

Abillano said in her four years spent on campus she will remember athletes and coaches turning around the school’s athletic program.

When she was in 8th grade the boys’ basketball team finished 0-22, and when she was a freshman the football team went 1-9. However, before she graduated she witnessed the football team win a league championship for the first time in 31 years and the basketball team win a playoff game for the first time in six years. On top of that, the boys’ volleyball team won its first league title in two decades.

The school’s most famous member of the Class of 2017, who helped create some of that sports success, Najee Harris returned from the University of Alabama to walk with his classmates and participate in the commencement ceremonies.



Najee Harris & Louie Rocha





AHS ASB President Abillano





AHS grad 2017 photo 3

