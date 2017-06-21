Antioch man found shot multiple times, Tuesday night

By Acting Sergeant Michael Mortimer, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 8:15 p.m. Antioch Police were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Putnam Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found a 34-year-old Antioch man on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated and is listed in critical condition.

This investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6939. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: