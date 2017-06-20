Police identify man shot, killed by officer Friday night, provide additional details

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

The following is additional information that has been confirmed since the last press release.

At approximately 11:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017, an Antioch Police Department patrol officer made contact with a female subject and a male subject who were sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Manzanita Way. The male subject was identified as 37-year-old Nathan Banks of Antioch.

During the contact, the patrol officer noticed that Banks was in possession of a handgun. The officer ordered Banks to remain in the vehicle. However, Banks exited the vehicle and fled on foot carrying the handgun in his hand. The officer pursued Banks on foot and caught him near the porch of a nearby residence. During a confrontation with Banks the officer was forced to fire his duty weapon in defense of his own life. Banks was struck three times by the officer’s gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. Banks was found to be in possession of an illegally possessed firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Nathan Banks

