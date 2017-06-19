In Memoriam: Long-time Antioch priest Father Vicente passes, services Wed. and Thurs.
Father Francisco Vicente, OP the long-time priest at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Antioch died on Saturday, June 17 at the age of 88.
In a post on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday morning the church announced his passing and offered a prayer.
“It is with deep sadness that the Dominican Community announces the Passing of Fr. Francisco Vicente into eternal life early this morning.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the Soul of all the Faithful Departed through the mercy of God Rest in Peace. Amen”
The funeral arrangements for Father Vicente are as follows:
Vigil
Wednesday, June 21st at 7:30pm
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00am
Holy Rosary Church
Luncheon Reception immediately after Mass at Holy Rosary
Burial
Thursday, June 22nd at 2:00pm
Saint Dominic’s Cemetery
Benicia, California
Fr. Vincente is one of the holiest man I ever met. Such a warm and caring person who was everyone’s papa. He will be missed.
Father Vicente was exceptional in serving the Catholic Community. He was even very kind to us Lutherans. He is going to be missed by all who got to know him.