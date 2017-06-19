Father Francisco Vicente, OP the long-time priest at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Antioch died on Saturday, June 17 at the age of 88.

In a post on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday morning the church announced his passing and offered a prayer.

“It is with deep sadness that the Dominican Community announces the Passing of Fr. Francisco Vicente into eternal life early this morning.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the Soul of all the Faithful Departed through the mercy of God Rest in Peace. Amen”

The funeral arrangements for Father Vicente are as follows:

Vigil

Wednesday, June 21st at 7:30pm

Holy Rosary Church

1313 A Street, Antioch

Funeral Mass

Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00am

Holy Rosary Church

Luncheon Reception immediately after Mass at Holy Rosary

Burial

Thursday, June 22nd at 2:00pm

Saint Dominic’s Cemetery

Benicia, California



