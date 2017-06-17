Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals seeks Alternate Member for two-year seat

The Board of Administrative Appeals consists of five members and one alternate to be appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by a majority of the Council. The alternate member shall serve a term of two years.

The Board hears appeals regarding administrative decisions by any official of the city and approves liens on properties.

The Board meets on the first Thursday of the month at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers; or on other dates as needed. Members of the Board of Administrative Appeals are required to file an annual FPPC Form 700 “Statement of Economic Interest” and complete an AB1234 Ethics Training every two years.

To be considered for this volunteer position, a completed application must be received in the office of the City Clerk no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2017. An application is available here, at www.ci.antioch.ca.us and at the City Clerk’s Counter.

Board of Administrative Appeals Alternate Application



