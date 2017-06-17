Antioch man killed in officer involved shooting, Friday night

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney are currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting involving an Antioch Police Department Officer. The shooting occurred on Friday, June 16, 20176 at approximately 11:30 pm near the 2300 block of Manzanita Way. A 37-year-old male Antioch resident was shot and killed during the incident. The involved Antioch Police Officer was not injured. The investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



