Antioch Lapidary Club to hold annual Rock Sale, Swap & Bar-B-Que, Sat, June 17

Rockhounds from everywhere are invited to the Antioch Lapidary Club’s annual Rock Sale, Swap & Bar-B-Que to buy, sell and trade on Saturday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bring your rocks, fossils, gems, minerals, jewelry, extra equipment, etc. If you wish to set up a table or two, bring them along, as well.

The fee for sellers is just $5.00. Call Gary Casillas at (925) 458-4076 to reserve your spot.

Join them for a fun-filled “rockhounding” day and visit their Rock and Mineral Museum. Also, enjoy special games and attractions for children and a field trip to their rock pile behind the clubhouse to see a huge chunk of petrified wood. Plus, you can buy rock by the pound, real cheap.

Bar-B-Que lunch with all the fixings will be served at 12:30 p.m. for $5.00.

Their clubhouse is located at 425 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch.

Admission is free and for the whole family. They’re gonna rock your world!

