Food Truck Thursdays at Prewett Park, beginning June 15

On June 15, 2017, the City of Antioch will present a first of its kind Foodie Crew’s Food Truck Thursdays at the Antioch Community Center and Antioch Water Park parking lot at Prewett Park. Seven trucks have been confirmed for this event. The lineup features five food trucks, one dessert truck, and one beer and wine truck. Expect a variety of gourmet food coming to Antioch’s southeast area. This event is scheduled to take place every Thursday night from 5:00-9:00 p.m. through the end of September — possibly through the end of October 2017. In addition to the food trucks, the event will have music and two Jumbo Jenga games to enjoy. In the coming weeks, a corn hole game and other family friendly activities will be added.

After seeing and experiencing successful food truck events throughout the Bay Area, United Bites Food Truck owner and local Antioch resident, Adam Gross, approached City staff with a vision of bringing a food truck event into his town. He selected the Antioch Community Center and Antioch Water Park parking lot for its visibility to the many southeast residents that travel Lone Tree Way. Adam planned logistics and coordinated details with City staff to make sure the event launches successfully.

If you are interested in being a non-food vendor or having your Food Truck or Dessert Truck at this event, please email: info@foodiecrew.com. Sponsored in part by the City of Antioch Recreation Department.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/311496855945551/

Address: 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch 94531



Share this:



SE Antioch Food Trucks_Map





Food Truck Thursdays ad art

