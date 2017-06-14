Deer Valley High volleyball player Carson Zollars named league MVP

By Jesus Cano

Deer Valley outside hitter Carson Zollars is praised to be a leader and powerhouse player on the court by his team and the rest of the league. His hard work has paid off, as he was named the 2017 Most Valuable Player for the Bay Valley Athletic League.

The senior is regarded to be one of the top hitters in all of the North Coast Section. Zollars was a league leader in kills with 365 and serving aces with 56. Defensively, he came second in with 353 digs. Along with his work on the court, he maintained a 4.0 Grade Point Average all four years of high school.

“I’m so honored to be recognized by the BVAL as the most valuable player,” Zollars said “I’ve worked hard and put in countless hours of gym time, and it just feels incredible to have it all pay off”

Zollars has been on the varsity squad since his freshman year. Many people state that the teams he participated in were considered one of the best in Deer Valley history. Not only that, but he played under the direction under legendary Deer Valley coach Lou Panzella.

Deer Valley had a championship year. They began their season by conquering the Golden Valley Tournament in Merced,Calif. Later in the season they captured their ninth BVAL Boys Volleyball League title in the past decade. The season ultimately came to an end in the NCS Division one playoffs where the lost to Foothill (Pleasanton) on the road.

His coach and father Andrew Zollars describes him to not only be a phenomenal player, but mentor to the entire program.

“Carson was our team captain and led by example with his positive attitude, constant communication on the court and ongoing encouragement to his teammate,” Zollars said “He was mentally tough all season and simply refused to let negative emotion determine the outcome of any match this season.”

He had received many scholarship offers to play volleyball in college, however many of those schools were located on the other side of the nation. Zollars stated he did not want to make the long move in order to have a more traditional college experience.

The newly crowned MVP will be attending the University of Nevada, Reno where he intends to major in Mechanical Engineering and play on the club volleyball team for the Wolfpack.



