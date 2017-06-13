Deer Valley freshman, Trinity Bolden headlines BVAL Championship Track Meet

By Jesus Cano

The elite runners of the Bay Valley Athletic League showcased their skills on Saturday, May 13th at Deer Valley High School where the BVAL League Championship track meet was held.

The city of Antioch was represented by both Deer Valley and Antioch High School at the meet, but freshman Trinity Bolden stole the show by taking home first place in both the 100 and 200 meter races.

Bolden was not the only female competitor to place first for the Wolverines, as her teammate Lauren Siao come out on top in the 100 meter hurdles competition.

Not far behind Siao was Antioch’s Alyssa Morelli, who came in third place for both 100 meter hurdle and 300 meter hurdle. Morelli also placed third in the 4×400 relay along with Taaje Pete, Jenna Salas and Zoe Davis-Watkins.

Antioch Junior Dalaan Green’s speed helped him accolade him to place first in the Boys 100 meter dash and second in the 200 meter.

Ryan Redman, Dior Walker, Jason Johnson and Jamir Collier worked together in the 4×400 meter relay and took third place.

To view a YouTube video of Trinity’s first place run in the 100 meter race at the BVAL Championship, click here.

For more information on Trinity’s track and field times and results from this year’s competitions, visit https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/Athlete.aspx?AID=10974089#/L0.



