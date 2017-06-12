Former Antioch man arrested for 2013 molestation of neighbor girl

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On April 30, 2017, a female juvenile victim came forward to report that she was molested by a male adult neighbor in 2013. The suspect in this crime was no longer living near the victim.

During the investigation, it was learned that the neighbor was a trusted family friend and he was identified as 40-year-old Christopher Liff. The victim was 10-years-old at the time of the crime, and the suspect was 37-years-old.

Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to gather evidence revealing that a molestation crime did in fact occur. In an undercover capacity, Antioch detectives maintained contact with Liff under the guise of the juvenile victim. Liff’s communications inferred his willingness to commit further unlawful acts.

The investigation culminated on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at approximately 12:30 PM, when Liff was arrested by several undercover detectives. Liff had agreed to meet the victim (who was not present) at a designated location for the purposes of committing lewd and lascivious acts. Liff was intercepted by detectives and placed under arrest without incident.

Liff was charged with several felony crimes and he was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail of $165,000.00. This case is currently being filed at the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Rose at (925)779-6930. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



