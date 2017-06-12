Antioch Marina announces new kayak facilities

Recently the City of Antioch Marina was awarded a grant by the San Francisco Bay Water Trail to enhance non-motorized boat facilities along the city’s waterfront. Among the newly-installed amenities funded by the Water Trail are a kayak launch and storage facilities for kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and canoes. A second dual-lane launch dock will be delivered soon.

According to Marina Manager James Pflueger, small boat storage is rare in the Bay Area, and the new storage racks will fill fast. Special introductory rates are part of the marina’s mission to be “The Best Deal on the Delta.” Pflueger is happy to announce that the marina will also host kayak tours, classes, and lessons. Launch facilities are free for cartop boats and the marina serves visiting kayak clubs and groups as well as the general public.

For more information, additional photos, or to schedule an interview, contact Marina Manager James Pflueger at 925-779-6957.

To read more about Antioch Marina’s designated status on the San Francisco Bay Area Water Trail visit Antioch Marina.



