Antioch, CA—Free Lunch at the Library is back at the Antioch Library this summer for children ages 0-18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:00-2:00 p.m. starting June 13. After lunch, stick around for fun activities from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tech Tuesdays you’ll receive a new Summer Reading challenge and play with a tech toy from our collection; Every Wednesday spend an hour learning how to code using our laptop computers; Thursdays will feature something different each week, including visits with First Generation Farmers, a story with a special guest from the Roller Derby Ladies, a movie, etc. The program continues through August 3.

This program was developed as a partnership between the California Library Association and the Summer Meal Coalition, and with support from the Antioch Unified School District. Public library summer meal programs provide children and teens in low-income communities with free and healthy summer lunches and summer reading and enrichment programs, to help combat hunger and obesity and prevent summer learning loss.

The Antioch Library is located at 501 W 18th St. The Library is open: Tuesday, 1-8, Wednesday and Thursday 10-6, and Saturday 12-5. For further information, phone the Library at 925-727-9224.



Share this: