Middle school teens get their own space at Antioch Community Center starting tomorrow

Summer Open Gym at the Antioch Community Center is for middle school teens only! Hang out with friends or play basketball, rule the table games or take part in other activities.

The gymnasium is open on Tuesdays beginning June 13th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm for only $3.00 per visit. Purchase a punch card in advance and get one visit free. Leave your brothers and sisters home and come enjoy an afternoon set aside for just you and other middle school teens.

Antioch Recreation staff will provide supervision throughout the afternoon. For more information call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



Share this: