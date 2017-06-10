Public Invited

The Antioch Kiwanis Club, continuing a speakers’ series highlighting organizations that work with local youth, is scheduled to hear a talk by Dr. Lawrence Rasheed on Tuesday, June 13. Dr. Rasheed will be speaking at the Kiwanis regularly scheduled breakfast meeting, which will take place at Denny’s Restaurant, 4823 Lone Tree Way, at 7:00 a.m.

Dr. Rasheed is the founder of GRIOT, an organization dedicated to the mentoring of young, African-American males. He is a long-time educator and local resident. The mission statement of GRIOT is, “To provide strategic, sustainable systems of social and academic assistance with emphasis on student accountability, academic, and community engagement.” Dr. Rasheed will be discussing the GRIOT program.

Other speakers in the series have included John Crowder, who spoke on the techniques used to help students achieve success in the Math Intensive Program, Dr. Marty Elliott, who spoke on the importance of developing math literacy, and Tina Hayes, who spoke on “Getting Ahead with Etiquette,” the title of a book she authored.

Kiwanis is a world-wide service organization, dedicated to, “Serving the Children of the World.” Locally, Kiwanis members volunteer and raise funds for programs that benefit youth. In addition, they provide local students with thousands of dollars in scholarships each year.

The public is invited to attend the meeting to hear from Dr. Rasheed and to learn more about the work that Kiwanis does in the Antioch community.



