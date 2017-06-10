In Memoriam: Antioch resident Glenn Houston

Glenn Houston, 68, died June 7th, 2017, with his wife by his side in Antioch, CA.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 12th, 2017 at 1:00 pm in the home of Monica Houston for close friends and family.

Glenn spent most of his adult life in Roseville, CA with his son and daughter. Glenn and Monica spent the last 12 years married and shared many happy memories with friends and family. Glenn enjoyed working on cars, building car models and cooking. He was an amazing father and husband and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He fought a long battle with many health complications, but always found the joy in life and was comical to the end.

Mr. Houston is survived by his wife, Monica Houston; son Ed Houston; Bill Houston and spouse Stephanie Huston, daughter Missy and spouse Casey Stice, Carol Clark, Natane Engle and Tiffany Whipple, and 11 grandchildren.



Glenn Houston

