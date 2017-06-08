Antioch deal for BBQ restaurant at Humphrey’s location falls through, City pursues others

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch’s Economic Development Program Manager, Lizeht Zepeda, the negotiations between the City of Antioch and Oakland-based Everett & Jones BBQ for the lease of the former Humphrey’s location have been terminated. However, city staff will continue to pursue other restaurants for the site.

The official statement reads as follows:

“After over a year of good faith negotiations, Antioch’s City Council directed staff to terminate all negotiations with Everett & Jones BBQ regarding the renovation and leasing of the former Humphrey’s restaurant building. The City Council also directed staff to begin remarketing the restaurant site.

Since terminating negotiations with Everett and Jones, the City has seen interest in the restaurant site and has toured the property with two successful Bay Area restaurant owners. Both restaurant owners are interested in expanding their current operations to this site and are now doing their due diligence on improvement costs associated with their renovation plans.

The site is currently being featured in the Real Estate Section of the San Francisco Chronicle and on the City’s website.”

To see the two-page flyer offering details about the restaurant location, click here.

Humphrey’s on the Delta closed on December 24, 2012. An Antioch businessman bought the building in 2013 but, later let it go. The City has always owned the land and acquired the building in 2014 on quiet title at no cost. (See related articles, here and here).



Share this: